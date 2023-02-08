Pleasant Plains left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Petersburg PORTA 48-27 on February 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 12-8 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

The Cardinals fought to a 28-15 intermission margin at the Blue Jays' expense.

Pleasant Plains jumped to a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 10-6 points differential.

