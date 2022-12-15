Pleasant Plains escapes Stanford Olympia in thin win 47-43

With little to no wiggle room, Pleasant Plains nosed past Stanford Olympia 47-43 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.
Recently on December 6, Pleasant Plains squared off with Quincy Notre Dame in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
