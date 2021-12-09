Pleasant Plains finds its footing in victory over Williamsville 42-17

Pleasant Plains controlled the action to earn a strong 42-17 win against Williamsville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on December 2 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
Pleasant Plains fought to an 18-11 intermission margin at Williamsville's expense.
The Cardinals thundered over the Bullets 28-13 heading to the fourth quarter.
