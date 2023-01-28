 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains survives taut tilt with Fairbury Prairie Central 43-42

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pleasant Plains passed in a 43-42 victory at Fairbury Prairie Central's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 19, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Tolono Unity and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on January 23 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap.

