Pleasant Plains survives taut tilt with Springfield Lutheran 37-33

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Pleasant Plains to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Springfield Lutheran 37-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Havana on January 12 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
The Cardinals' offense moved to a 19-8 lead over the Crusaders at the half.
The Cardinals withstood the Crusaders' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
