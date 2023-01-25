 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains takes down New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 55-32

Pleasant Plains dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-32 win over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 19, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on January 18 at Williamsville High School. For results, click here.

