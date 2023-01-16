Pleasant Plains wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Springfield Lutheran 62-10

A swift early pace pushed Pleasant Plains past Springfield Lutheran Monday 62-10 in Illinois girls basketball on January 16.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran squared off with January 17, 2022 at Springfield Lutheran High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Litchfield and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on January 9 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.