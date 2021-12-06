Pleasant Plains wins tense tussle with Petersburg PORTA 37-33

Pleasant Plains wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 37-33 victory over Petersburg PORTA at Petersburg Porta High on December 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Blue Jays, who began with a 21-17 edge over the Cardinals through the end of the first quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Pleasant Plains, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-12 final quarter, too.

