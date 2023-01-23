 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pontiac claims close encounter of the winning kind over Tolono Unity 54-52

  • 0

Pontiac walked the high-wire before edging Tolono Unity 54-52 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.

The last time Tolono Unity and Pontiac played in a 44-35 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Pontiac faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News