Pontiac claims close encounter of the winning kind over Tolono Unity 54-52

Pontiac walked the high-wire before edging Tolono Unity 54-52 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.
The last time Tolono Unity and Pontiac played in a 44-35 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Pontiac faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
