Port Byron Riverdale squeezes past St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale derailed St. Joseph-Ogden's hopes after a 36-35 verdict for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Port Byron Riverdale jumped in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-19 at halftime over the Rams.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on December 28, 2021 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

