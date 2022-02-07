 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Fithian Oakwood roars to big win over Danville Schlarman 57-5

Fithian Oakwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Danville Schlarman during a 57-5 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 24, Danville Schlarman faced off against Milford and Fithian Oakwood took on Westville on January 27 at Westville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

