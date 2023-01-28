Powerhouse performance: Havana roars to big win over Lewistown 54-29

Havana scored early and often to roll over Lewistown 54-29 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 28.
Recently on January 23, Havana squared off with Brimfield in a basketball game. For results, click here.
