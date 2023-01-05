Pretty portrait: Chatham Glenwood paints a victorious picture in win over Jacksonville 32-16

Chatham Glenwood charged Jacksonville and collected a 32-16 victory at Chatham Glenwood High on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville played in a 38-20 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
