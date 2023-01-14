 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Warrensburg-Latham paints a victorious picture in win over Altamont 54-41

  • 0

Warrensburg-Latham trucked Altamont on the road to a 54-41 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 14.

Recently on January 9, Warrensburg-Latham squared off with Mt Pulaski in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

