Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's performance in a 52-23 destruction of Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

