Putting it all together: Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic overwhelms Jacksonville Routt Catholic 59-22

Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jacksonville Routt Catholic 59-22 on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic squared off with January 22, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 10, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Auburn in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
