Putting it all together: Petersburg PORTA overwhelms Williamsville 52-9

Petersburg PORTA's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 52-9 win over Williamsville at Petersburg Porta High on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Williamsville squared off with January 13, 2022 at Williamsville High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Stanford Olympia . Click here for a recap. Williamsville took on Pleasant Plains on January 18 at Williamsville High School. For results, click here.

