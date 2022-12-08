 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy Notre Dame outduels Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in competitive clash 36-24

Quincy Notre Dame dumped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 36-24 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Quincy Notre Dame moved in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 12-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-13 at the intermission.

Quincy Notre Dame darted to a 29-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Raiders added to their advantage with a 7-3 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Quincy Notre Dame and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with December 9, 2021 at Quincy Notre Dame High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Springfield Lanphier in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

