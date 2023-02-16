Quincy Notre Dame dumped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

The last time Quincy Notre Dame and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played in a 59-29 game on December 9, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 9, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Normal University in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.