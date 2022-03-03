Quincy Notre Dame severs Pana's hopes 56-44

Stretched out and finally snapped, Quincy Notre Dame put just enough pressure on Pana to earn a 56-44 victory on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Raiders made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 29-23 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Quincy Notre Dame enjoyed a tight margin over Pana with a 44-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.