Quincy Notre Dame severs Pana's hopes 56-44

Stretched out and finally snapped, Quincy Notre Dame put just enough pressure on Pana to earn a 56-44 victory on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on February 25 , Pana squared up on Paris in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Raiders made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 29-23 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Quincy Notre Dame enjoyed a tight margin over Pana with a 44-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

