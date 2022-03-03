Quincy Notre Dame severs Pana's hopes 56-44

Stretched out and finally snapped, Quincy Notre Dame put just enough pressure on Pana to earn a 56-44 victory on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 25 , Pana squared up on Paris in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Raiders made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Raiders registered a 29-23 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Quincy Notre Dame enjoyed a tight margin over Pana with a 44-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.