Quincy Notre Dame sews up Springfield 62-54

Quincy Notre Dame poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 62-54 victory on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Quincy Notre Dame opened with a 24-15 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

Quincy Notre Dame's offense jumped to a 34-29 lead over Springfield at the half.

Quincy Notre Dame darted over Springfield 51-46 heading to the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Raiders, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-8 fourth quarter, too.

