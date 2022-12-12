Quincy Notre Dame squeezes past Havana 57-51

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Quincy Notre Dame nipped Havana 57-51 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.
Last season, Quincy Notre Dame and Havana squared off with December 11, 2021 at Quincy Notre Dame High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Havana faced off against Elmwood and Quincy Notre Dame took on Pleasant Plains on December 6 at Quincy Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap
