Raymond Lincolnwood claims gritty victory against Pawnee 34-33

Raymond Lincolnwood upended Pawnee for a narrow 34-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Pawnee took the lead 24-19 to start the fourth quarter.
The Lancers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 15-9 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 28, Pawnee faced off against Hillsboro and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Gillespie on December 30 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
