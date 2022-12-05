Raymond Lincolnwood narrowly edges Mt. Olive in tight triumph 44-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Raymond Lincolnwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-38 over Mt. Olive during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Raymond Lincolnwood and Mt Olive squared off with December 6, 2021 at Mt Olive High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
