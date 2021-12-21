Razor thin: Armstrong-Potomac earns tough victory over Fithian Oakwood 53-45

Armstrong-Potomac knocked off Fithian Oakwood 53-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 16, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 13 at Armstrong-Potomac High School. For a full recap, click here.
