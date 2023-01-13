Razor thin: Chatham Glenwood earns tough verdict over Decatur MacArthur 51-50

Chatham Glenwood swapped jabs before dispatching Decatur MacArthur 51-50 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Chatham Glenwood squared off with February 15, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Taylorville on January 7 at Taylorville High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.