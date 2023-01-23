Razor thin: Havana earns tough verdict over Brimfield 39-31

Havana walked the high-wire before edging Brimfield 39-31 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 23.
Last season, Brimfield and Havana squared off with January 24, 2022 at Havana High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Havana faced off against Peoria Heights. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.