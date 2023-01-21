 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: Mason City Illini Central earns tough verdict over Pawnee 54-48

  • 0

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Mason City Illini Central had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Pawnee 54-48 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 21.

Last season, Pawnee and Mason City Illini Central squared off with December 6, 2021 at Mason City Illini Central High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News