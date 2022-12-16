 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earns tough verdict over Decatur Eisenhower 43-37

Yes, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin looked relaxed while edging Decatur Eisenhower, but no autographs please after its 43-37 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 67-27 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on December 9 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap

