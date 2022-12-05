 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Taylorville earns tough verdict over Mahomet-Seymour 48-46

Taylorville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mahomet-Seymour 48-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 5.

Last season, Taylorville and Mahomet-Seymour squared off with December 17, 2021 at Taylorville High School last season. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

