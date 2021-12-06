Razor thin: Tuscola earns tough victory over Champaign St. Thomas More 50-45

Tuscola knocked off Champaign St. Thomas More 50-45 on December 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on November 30 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
