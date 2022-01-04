Riverton tenderizes Decatur Lutheran 64-36

Riverton rolled past Decatur Lutheran for a comfortable 64-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Riverton faced off against Hillsboro and Decatur Lutheran took on Virden North Mac on December 29 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap
