Rochester cancels check from Springfield 42-32

Rochester handed Springfield a tough 42-32 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 21.

Last season, Rochester and Springfield squared off with February 5, 2022 at Rochester High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Rochester took on Springfield Lanphier on January 14 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.

