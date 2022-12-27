 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester collects skin-tight win against Rock Island 47-38

Rochester swapped jabs before dispatching Rock Island 47-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Rochester jumped in front of Rock Island 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Rocks climbed back to within 19-16.

Rock Island stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 30-28.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-10 final quarter, too.

Recently on December 17, Rochester squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

