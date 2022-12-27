Rochester collects skin-tight win against Rock Island 47-38

Rochester swapped jabs before dispatching Rock Island 47-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Rochester jumped in front of Rock Island 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Rocks climbed back to within 19-16.

Rock Island stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 30-28.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-10 final quarter, too.

