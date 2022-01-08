Rochester escapes close call with Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35-28

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rochester didn't mind, dispatching Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Rockets darted in front of the Knights 16-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets kept a 25-13 half margin at the Knights' expense.

Rochester chalked up this decision in spite of Breese Mater Dei Catholic's spirited final-quarter performance.

