Rochester knocks off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rochester didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34 on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Rochester opened with a 10-4 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting jumped in front for a 22-8 lead over the Cyclones at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't give up, slicing the gap to 33-25 in the third quarter.

The Cyclones fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Rockets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

