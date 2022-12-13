Rochester knocks off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rochester didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34 on December 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Rochester opened with a 10-4 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.
The Rockets' shooting jumped in front for a 22-8 lead over the Cyclones at the intermission.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't give up, slicing the gap to 33-25 in the third quarter.
The Cyclones fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Rockets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
