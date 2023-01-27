Rochester outclasses Decatur MacArthur 45-27

Rochester knocked off Decatur MacArthur 45-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield on January 19 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.