Rochester rides the rough off Springfield 52-40

Rochester grabbed a 52-40 victory at the expense of Springfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 28, Rochester faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Quincy on January 25 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 13-4 lead over Springfield.
The Rockets kept a 25-20 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.
The Rockets' leverage showed as they carried a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
