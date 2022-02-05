Rochester rides the rough off Springfield 52-40

Rochester grabbed a 52-40 victory at the expense of Springfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 5.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 13-4 lead over Springfield.

The Rockets kept a 25-20 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

The Rockets' leverage showed as they carried a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.