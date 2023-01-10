Rochester shuts off the power on Jacksonville 54-31

Rochester showed no mercy to Jacksonville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 54-31 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 10.
Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville faced off on January 11, 2022 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Rochester took on Plainfield North on December 29 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
