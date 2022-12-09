Rochester takes victory lap past Decatur Eisenhower 63-33

Rochester showed top form to dominate Decatur Eisenhower during a 63-33 victory at Decatur Eisenhower High on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on December 10, 2021 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap
