Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rochester broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-21 explosion on Springfield on Feb. 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Rochester and Springfield played in a 52-40 game on February 5, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Rochester faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin . Click here for a recap. Springfield took on Chatham Glenwood on Feb. 9 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.