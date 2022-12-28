 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island severs Springfield's hopes 60-49

Rock Island put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Springfield in a 60-49 decision in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 12-5 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Rocks registered a 31-14 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Springfield rallied in the third quarter by making it 46-32.

The Senators outpointed the Rocks 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

