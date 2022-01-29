 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Pana shuts down St. Joseph-Ogden 66-32

Yes, Pana looked superb in beating St. Joseph-Ogden, but no autographs please after its 66-32 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 29.

In recent action on January 24, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Stanford Olympia and Pana took on Lincoln on January 18 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

