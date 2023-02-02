Pontiac stomped on Rantoul 55-32 at Rantoul Township High on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 26, Rantoul faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . For more, click here. Pontiac took on Mason City Illini Central on January 28 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.