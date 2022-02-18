Shaken, not stirred, St. Joseph-Ogden cracks Kankakee Bishop McNamara 51-17

St. Joseph-Ogden's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-17 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at St. Joseph-Ogden High on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 33-7 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.
