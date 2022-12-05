Shelbyville comes up short in matchup with Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 61-48

Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick collected a solid win over Shelbyville in a 61-48 verdict at Shelbyville High on December 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick and Shelbyville played in a 58-45 game on December 6, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
