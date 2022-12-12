 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Minonk Fieldcrest pounds Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38

The force was strong for Minonk Fieldcrest as it pierced Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during Monday's 76-38 thumping in Illinois girls basketball on December 12.

The last time Minonk Fieldcrest and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 72-20 game on December 13, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

