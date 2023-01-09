Some kind of impressive: Pleasant Plains pounds Williamsville 49-12

Pleasant Plains' offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-12 win over Williamsville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Williamsville squared off with December 9, 2021 at Williamsville High School last season.
