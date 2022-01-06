Some kind of impressive: Waverly South County pounds Riverton 53-27

Waverly South County showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Riverton 53-27 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Riverton took on Hillsboro on December 29 at Hillsboro High School. For more, click here.
