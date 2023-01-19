Springfield claims close encounter of the winning kind over Decatur MacArthur 62-53

Springfield walked the high-wire before edging Decatur MacArthur 62-53 on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Springfield played in a 68-63 game on February 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Springfield faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on January 13 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.
